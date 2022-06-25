Assam floods: Citizens take shelter on highways as houses remain inundated

Several citizens in Assam's Nagaon district have been forced to take shelters in embankments and highways as several areas remain inundated, news agency ANI reported.The citizens are staying in tents on the highways while their homes remain flooded. Nearly 1.42 lakh people across 155 villages under the Raha assembly constituency have been affected by the floods.

In the Nagaon district, children are participating in pre-school activities in the relief camp itself. "We're making children participate in preschool activities in relief camp (Nagaon) itself, with morning prayers, physical exercises, drawings. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited this camp earlier," NP Doley, Integrated Child Development Services supervisor told ANI.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority has said that over 33 lakh people across 28 districts remain affected by the floods. More than 2.65 lakh people are taking shelter in 1,126 relief camps. The death toll due to floods has now mounted to 118.

The Silchar town remained waterlogged, leaving citizens stranded there. Some areas remained submerged under 5-8 feet of water even though there was no fresh rainfall. This was due to the damage to a part of Barak river's embankment by the locals in Bethukandi area, the officials said.

The officials at the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati have predicted light to moderate rainfall in all states across the northeast in the next few days, with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur receiving heavy rainfall at isolated places till June 28.The National Disaster Relief Force personnel along with State Disaster Relief Force, the fire and emergency personnel, Assam Police and the volunteers of ‘AAPDA MITRA' are helping the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

