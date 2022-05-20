Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam floods: IAF choppers rescue 105 persons, drop food material in Dima Hisao
india news

Assam floods: IAF choppers rescue 105 persons, drop food material in Dima Hisao

Two people died on Thursday, taking the total to 11 in a week. The number of those affected rose to over 717,000.
In 7 days, 27 districts of Assam have got affected by floods. (PTI)
Updated on May 20, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

A week after torrential rains started lashing the state, flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday with two more deaths taking the total to 11 since May 13 and the number of those affected rising to over 717,000.

According to a bulletin issued on Thursday evening by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,790 villages in 75 revenue circles of 27 districts have been affected by floods. Standing crop in nearly 64,000 hectares has also been affected.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday, both in Kampur in Nagaon district, taking the total deaths in one week to 11. According to ASDMA, 80,298 persons who have been displaced by floods are taking shelter in 167 relief camps in 14 of the affected districts.

Rescue efforts continued on Thursday with 7,229 persons evacuated by 130 boats in Cachar, Darrang, Hojai and Nagaon districts. Two helicopters were deployed by the Indian Air Force and they rescued 105 persons. IAF choppers were also used to drop food materials at Halflong, headquarters of the worst-affected Dima Hasao district, on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Communication between the rest of the country with Barak Valley in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur continued to remain disrupted as a result of damage to roads and train tracks because of heavy rain and landslides.

As part of an agreement signed between Flybig airlines and Assam government, special flights connecting Guwahati and Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district in Barak Valley, started from Thursday.

As a special measure, price of tickets has been capped at 3,000 each, officials at Guwahati airport informed. The special flights will operate for 10 days.

Due to heavy rains, mobile connectivity in Dima Hasao and some areas of Cachar district also got affected. On Thursday, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) started providing free wi-fi facility at four stations in two affected districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

Topics
assam flood indian air force
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP