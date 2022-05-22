Assam floods: Over 7 lakh hit, 24 dead as annual deluge continues to wreak havoc

The annual flood in Assam continued to ravage parts of the northeastern state affecting nearly 7.20 lakh people across 22 districts. At least 24 people have so far lost their lives in deluge and landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

As part of its daily bulletin, the ASDMA said on Sunday that 91,518 affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps across the state. The administration has also set up 152 relief distribution centers, it added.

“A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and volunteers,” the ASDMA further said.

Hours ago, it shared a tweet on how the Indian Air Force (IAF) was evacuating citizens and airlifting rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in the state.

The districts that continued to remain affected by the floods were Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

The ASDMA further said that two camps in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were inundated, while another eight were affected, according to a report received from the range officer.

An ANI report said the authorities at the sanctuary were taking preventive measures to protect wild animals, including the famed one-horned rhinos.

The wildlife sanctuary located in central Assam's Morigaon district is home to 107 rhinos.

