Assam: Former AGP minister, wife arrested for allegedly assaulting minor girl

Guwahati: Former minister of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Haji Rauf Chaudhury (85), and his wife Farhana Begum (28) have been arrested for allegedly torturing their 12-year-old domestic help, in Assam’s Hojai district, police said on Saturday.

The arrest was made after a viral video showed Begum purportedly beating up the child on Thursday. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest was made after a viral video showed Begum purportedly beating up the child on Thursday, an officer added. HT has seen the video.

Soon as the video went viral, the child helpline services immediately rescued the minor on Thursday night, and the Hojai police detained the couple for questioning, an officer added.

After an initial investigation, the police formally arrested the couple under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), the officer added.

A senior police officer said the couple has also been booked under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 as well. On Saturday, a lower court remanded Farhana Begum in a two-day police custody, while her husband has been sent to jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Child helpline officer Chandradhar Bhuyan said that the victim was working at the former minister’s house for the past few months.

Farhana, however, told the police that she adopted the girl a year ago to give her a better life. But, the couple failed to show any document proving the adoption, police said.

“The child was not focusing on her studies and was not attending classes. One day her school complained to me about how inattentive she is in class. So I beat her and filmed the video intentionally,” Farhana told the police.

Chaudhury, meanwhile, said he had no idea about the video. “Whatever has happened is unfortunate and nobody should do such a thing,” he said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and that there might be another person involved in the incident. Police will also interrogate the victim’s mother, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON