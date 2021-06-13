Assam government asks fully vaccinated employees to join from Monday

The Assam government asked its employees, who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), to join from Monday. The General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan issued this order for the smooth functioning of government offices.

"In order to ensure smooth functioning of government offices, all the employees of Government of Assam who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine are hereby directed to attend office from 14/06/2021 regularly," Manivannan told news agency ANI.

“This has the approval of the competent authority," he added.

The order also stated that all employees will have to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour in the office premises.

Assam is currently under partial Covid-19 lockdown that will be in force till June 15. A night curfew has been imposed from 1pm to 5am with a total ban on movement of individuals. All shops and commercial establishments have been ordered to close at 12 noon everyday. Inter-district travel has been suspended, and the odd-even formula of plying vehicles is in operation across the state.

Assam recorded 3,463 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, pushing the state-wide tally to 4,57,330. 42 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours; the death toll now stands at 3,915, according to the data published by the National Health Mission (NHM). The highest number of new cases were detected in Sonitpur (267), followed by 264 in Cachar, 246 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, and 212 in Tinsukia.

As per the NHM bulletin 47,51,926 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till date and out of that 9,16,594 individuals have been administered their second doses. A total of 85,251 individuals were inoculated on Saturday