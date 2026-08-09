Assam govt begins flood damage survey, compensation to start by mid-September

Three weeks after heavy flooding caused extensive damage in four districts of Assam, the state government on Sunday began a survey to assess the damage caused by the deluge that has claimed 99 lives, destroyed hundreds of houses and killed thousands of livestock.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of Saturday, 99 people had lost their lives in floods. (PTI)

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The survey, which will continue until August 30, will take stock of damages to affected families to provide compensation for loss and assistance towards rehabilitation.

Revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta said the survey would take place in Sibsagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, which were ravaged by flooding on July 19 and continue to remain inundated and affected.

“Government officials will visit each affected family to assess the loss of lives and damages. Once this process is complete, the survey will be reviewed to ensure no one is left out. We hope to start providing monetary compensation by mid September,” he said.

Giving details of the compensation structure, minister for cultural affairs Bimal Borah said that the compensation could range from ₹1.78 lakhs per family to over ₹3.5 lakhs.

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{{^usCountry}} “Those whose houses are completely damaged will get ₹1.20 lakhs, severely damaged ones where appliances and items inside the house are also ruined will also get a similar amount,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those whose houses are completely damaged will get ₹1.20 lakhs, severely damaged ones where appliances and items inside the house are also ruined will also get a similar amount,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Borah informed that compensation for each cattle will be around ₹37,500, for damaged handlooms they will get ₹5,000 each, those who have lost goats, sheep or pigs will get ₹4,000 for each animal (up to a maximum of 30 animals per household).

“Compensation will also be paid for loss of poultry and damage to crops. If everything is taken into account each affected family could get a minimum compensation of ₹1.78 lakhs and a maximum sum of somewhere above ₹3.5 lakhs each,” he said.

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The Assam government had earlier paid ₹15,000 each to around 70,000 affected families as immediate relief. It was also decided that ₹9 lakh would be given to the family of each person who lost their life in the flooding. Other announcements included a six-month moratorium on loans, an extension of the loan repayment tenure by one to two years, and an additional ₹2,500 each to families in flood-affected districts covered under the flagship Orunodoi poverty alleviation scheme. Flood-affected families will not have to pay land taxes for a year, and their electricity bills for July have been waived.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till Sunday 101 people had lost their lives in floods while over 137,000 people in 10 districts continued to remain affected. A total of 8000 persons displaced by flooding are taking shelter in relief camps in 6 of the affected districts.

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