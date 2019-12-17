e-paper
Assam govt lifts curfew in Guwahati, resumes broadband services after days of protests over amended citizenship law

Assam govt lifts curfew in Guwahati, resumes broadband services after days of protests over amended citizenship law

The decision to lift curfew in Guwahati came after the state government reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state, chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday.

Dec 17, 2019 07:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Curfew was lifted from Guwahati on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019.
Curfew was lifted from Guwahati on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019.
         

Curfew was lifted from Guwahati on Tuesday morning following days of protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law. Broadband services were also resumed.

The administration in Dibrugarh also relaxed curfew in the district from 6am to 8pm, reports news agency ANI.

 

The decision to lift curfew in Guwahati came after the state government reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state, chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday.

“The meeting decided to lift curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow. The meeting also decided to resume operation of broadband internet services in entire state from tomorrow morning,” said a statement issued by the CMO.

