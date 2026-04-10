Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: SEBA Assam 10th results releasing shortly, check direct link, toppers list here
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: SEBA Assam 10th results will be announced at 10.30 am today, April 10. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 date and time. The SEBA Assam 10th results will be announced on April 10 at 10.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. ...Read More
Direct link to check Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026
The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the results. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.
This year, Assam Class 10 examination was held from February 10 to February 27, 2026. The Class 10th exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:50:30 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: List of websites to check
sebaonline.org
asseb.in
resultsassam.nic.in
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:46:09 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Number of candidates appeared?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: A total of 4.38 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:43:40 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: How can failed candidates get marksheets?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Hard copy of marks- sheet to fail candidates will not be provided. However, if any failed candidate desires to obtain the hard copy of Marks-sheet shall have to apply at Board office, separately.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:36:28 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: What details to be available on marksheet?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The HSLC marksheet serves as an important academic document for students as they move ahead. It includes both personal and academic information required during the admission process for higher secondary education.
It typically contains key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, grade achieved, and the final result status indicating whether the student has passed or failed.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:32:52 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Gender wise data of 2025
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: 67.59% of male candidates and 61.09% female candidates passed the SEBA matric exams 2025.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:22:26 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Know the grading system
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: SEBA uses a systematic grading framework to evaluate Class 10 students, dividing marks into distinct grade categories for a clearer assessment. This method provides a deeper understanding of student performance rather than relying only on numerical scores.
The grading scale spans from A1 (highest) to F (lowest), with students scoring below 30 marks being declared unsuccessful. This structure plays a key role in determining their eligibility for higher education.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:17:22 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Top performing districts of 2025
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The top three districts that performed well in 2025 are:
Sivasagar 85.55%
Dibrugarh 81.10%
Dhemaji 80.64%.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:14:18 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Category wise results of 2025
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Know the category wise results of 2025
General: 62.45%
OBC: 69.64%
MOBC: 70.78%
SC: 58.56%
ST (P): 71.32%
ST (H): 65.86%
Tea Tribe: 51.89%
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:11:20 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: What after results are declared?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Following the announcement of the results, students who pass will advance to Class 11 and choose streams such as Science, Commerce, or Arts based on their performance. The marks obtained significantly influence both stream selection and school admissions.
Those who do not clear one or more subjects can appear for SEBA’s compartment exams, which offer a chance to improve their results and continue their education without losing a year.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:08:25 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Websites to check for result link
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The SEBA Assam Class 10th results will be announced by the Board and will be available to the candidates on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:05:31 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Process of result declaration
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The results will be announced first through an official press conference, where important details like pass percentage and performance analysis will be disclosed. The result links will be made available online soon after.
Students should remain alert during this time to check their results promptly once they are released.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:02:27 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Female candidates appeared and passed in 2025
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: In 2025, a total of 234985 female candidates appeared for the exam of which 143564 passed the examination.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:58:35 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: About grading system
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) implements a grading scale from A1 (91–100 marks) to F (below 30 marks). Students who secure less than 30 marks in any subject are deemed to have failed and must take the compartment exams.
This system offers a clearer classification of student performance rather than relying solely on total marks.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:55:31 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: About compartment exams
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Students who fail in any subject after the Assam HSLC Result 2026 is announced will have the option to appear for compartment exams, allowing them to clear their papers and move forward with their studies without losing an academic year.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:52:47 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Is there a fee to apply for re-checking?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The fee for re-checking of answer scripts along with obtaining scanned copy of answer script (for all theory question papers only, i.e., excluding the OMR part) is ₹400/- per subject.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:51:01 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: List of official websites
sebaonline.org
asseb.in
resultsassam.nic.in
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:43:10 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: How to check results when out?
1. Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.
2. Click on Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:39:32 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 exams held in 2 shifts
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10th exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:36:26 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: When was exam held?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: This year, Assam Class 10 examination was held from February 10 to February 27, 2026.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:33:52 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Details to be shared at press conference
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers name, district wise performance and other details will be shared.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:32:25 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced via press conference
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the results.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:29:36 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check SEBA Assam 10th results?
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:26:55 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: April 10
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Time: 10.30 am