Assam launches self-employment scheme of 1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth

The Assam government on Wednesday re-launched an old scheme with the aim of providing self-employment avenues to around 200,000 young men of the state.

Called Redesigned Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (Re-SVAYEM), the scheme worth ₹1000 crore will provide ₹50,000 each as seed money to selected youth to start business ventures.

The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.

“This path breaking scheme won’t be restricted to just 200,000 young men. In the coming days, we will enlist more eligible youth in the scheme to help them become economically independent,” said chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the ceremonial launch of the scheme in Guwahati.

To claim benefit of the scheme, the applicants will have to be below 40 years of age, must have passed Class X and should be part of existing self-help groups (SHGs).

According to state finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Re-SVAYEM is the biggest self-employment programme launched by any government in Assam since independence.

“This scheme is aimed at providing working capital support to enterprising individuals and groups to undertake new activities or expanding existing enterprises,” he said.