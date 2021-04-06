Home / India News / Assam: Magnitude 2.7 earthquake strikes Tinsukia
Assam: Magnitude 2.7 earthquake strikes Tinsukia

PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Assam earthquake: A magnitude 2.7 quake hit Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said, a day after a 5.4 magnitude rocked the Sikkim-Nepal border. (File Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred near Tinsukia in Assam at 3:42am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation.

