Assam: Man accused in murder of college student injured in police shooting

The main accused in the brutal murder of a college student in Assam last month sustained a bullet injury in police firing while he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody on Saturday night, officers said.

“One Rinku Sarma, accused of killing Nandita Saikia of Moridhal College, Dhemaji tried to snatch a police weapon this evening and escape custody. He was injured in police firing in self-defence and to prevent his escape,” special director general of police (DGP), GP Singh, tweeted at 11:00 pm on Saturday.

Rinku Sarma, an employee of Moridhal College in Dhemaji district, was arrested last month for murdering Nandita Saikia, a student of the same college on August 21.

He attacked the victim, her friend and the friend’s father, while they were waiting at a bus stop, with a machete. Saikia, who sustained severe head injuries, died on August 26. The other two sustained minor injuries and were recovering.

According to reports quoting Saikia’s friends, both the accused and the victim were in a relationship and Sarma was upset since Saikia had started to avoid him. The accused was arrested within minutes of the incident.

The incident led to demonstrations by student bodies and residents demanding strictest punishment for Sarma. Opposition parties, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of failing to protect women in the state.