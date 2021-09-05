Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: Man accused in murder of college student injured in police shooting
india news

Assam: Man accused in murder of college student injured in police shooting

Rinku Sarma, an employee of Moridhal College in Dhemaji district, was arrested last month for murdering Nandita Saikia, a student of the same college on August 21
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Both the accused and the victim were in a relationship and Sarma was upset since Saikia had started to avoid him. (Representative Photo)

The main accused in the brutal murder of a college student in Assam last month sustained a bullet injury in police firing while he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody on Saturday night, officers said.

“One Rinku Sarma, accused of killing Nandita Saikia of Moridhal College, Dhemaji tried to snatch a police weapon this evening and escape custody. He was injured in police firing in self-defence and to prevent his escape,” special director general of police (DGP), GP Singh, tweeted at 11:00 pm on Saturday.

Rinku Sarma, an employee of Moridhal College in Dhemaji district, was arrested last month for murdering Nandita Saikia, a student of the same college on August 21.

He attacked the victim, her friend and the friend’s father, while they were waiting at a bus stop, with a machete. Saikia, who sustained severe head injuries, died on August 26. The other two sustained minor injuries and were recovering.

RELATED STORIES

According to reports quoting Saikia’s friends, both the accused and the victim were in a relationship and Sarma was upset since Saikia had started to avoid him. The accused was arrested within minutes of the incident.

The incident led to demonstrations by student bodies and residents demanding strictest punishment for Sarma. Opposition parties, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of failing to protect women in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: India sees mild fall in fresh cases, positivity rate at 2.45%

On Teachers' Day, PM Modi thanks educators for nurturing young minds

Nipah virus returns to hound Kerala, boy dies, 30 others under observation

News updates from HT: Delhi heads for wettest monsoon in a decade
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP