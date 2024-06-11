Assam man found dead in Silchar jail 3 months after arrest for rape: Police

SILCHAR: A 27-year-old man arrested for the rape of a teenager three months back was found dead in the Silchar Central Jail on Tuesday morning, jail officials said. AThe man’s family released audio clips that they said, established that the girl filed rape charges under pressure from her family (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A jail official said the man was noticed missing during a headcount of the prisoners on Tuesday morning. During a search, the man was found hanging in an under-construction building in the central jail premises at about 11am. He was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem and the body was later handed to his family. Police suspect death by suicide.

His family alleged that the man, who earned his living as a carpenter, was framed in a false rape case and had been depressed about not getting bail.

They said he had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl, a neighbour, who filed rape charges against him under pressure from her family who disapproved of the relationship.

His family also shared audio clips, which they said were recordings of phone conversations between the teenager and the rape accused to demonstrate that they were in a relationship and that they were waiting for the girl to turn 18.

In one clip, the man can be heard talking about suicide due to the case while the female voice, talks about family pressure to file rape charges.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290