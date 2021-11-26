Assam, Mizoram CMs meet at Amit Shah's residence, discuss border peace

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday a meeting with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga was held at Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi wherein it was decided that governments of the two states have decided to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

He further said the state governments will form two teams at the political level and soon talks will be held for a permanent solution.

“This will also be discussed at the CM level from time to time. This was decided in the presence of the Union home minister,” Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Everything was discussed in the meeting. Both state govts decided that we will maintain peace and tranquility on the Assam-Mizoram border. We will deal with this very sensitively,” he added.

On Thursday, Sarma invited Zoramthanga at his Delhi residence and it was decided at the meeting to increase fencing along their inter-state border that has seen violent clashes leading to loss of lives of five Assam Police personnel and a civilian last July.

Zoramthanga later described his about two-hour meeting with Sarma as "cordial".

"We had a very good meeting. We are like brothers. Tomorrow we will meet the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) together. We will try to increase our fencing all along the border," Zoramthanga told reporters after the meeting.

However, Sarma said they did not discuss anything except enjoying the dinner together. "We enjoyed the dinner together since we are good friends. We will meet the home minister tomorrow. Nothing discussed today," Sarma said.

(With inputs from agencies)

