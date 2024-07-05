Assam: Mother, minor son killed in landslide in Guwahati

Silchar: A 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son died in Assam’s Guwahati after a massive landslide hit their house in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Jorabat area at around 6am, according to the family members of the deceased. “They were sleeping at home when a large amount of mud came down, and our house collapsed,” they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rumi Das and her son Campak Das. According to the family members, Rumi and her two kids, Champak and Rima Das, were buried under the collapsed house and the locals, who came for the rescue, could only manage to pull the daughter out.

Rima’s hand was moving, and we carefully recovered her and also informed the police about the incident, said one of the locals.

Police said a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was pressed into action. They recovered the bodies of Rumi and Champak, from under the debris.

All were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared Rumi and Champak dead, while Rima is undergoing treatment, said police.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. “We are investigating the matter further,” an officer said.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) authorities in a statement said that they are examining the matter and the family will receive a compensation amount.

Assam is facing a flood situation amid heavy rainfall in the past few days. So far, six people have died, and over 2.1 million people have been affected across 29 districts. This year, 62 people have died in the state from storms, landslides and floods, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.