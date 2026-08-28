Assam Police constable dies by suicide at Guwahati quarters, probe on: Police

A 47-year-old Assam Police constable posted as the personal security officer (PSO) of a senior IAS officer died by suicide at his official quarters in Guwahati on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers of Guwahati’s Basistha Police Station said the Lance Naik-rank constable allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol.

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Officers of Guwahati’s Basistha Police Station said the Lance Naik-rank constable allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol. His body was recovered from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) residential quarters.

“The Lance Naik posted as a PSO died by shooting himself in the head and initial investigations suggest that this was a case of suicide and we are examining the matter further. He was alone at his quarter and his family members were out of Guwahati when the incident happened,” a senior officer from the Basistha Police Station said.

Also Read: ‘Pregnant’ govt officer dies by suicide in Delhi; in-laws booked

He said the body was immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors confirmed the death, after which the body was sent for postmortem.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officers said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the act, but other residents of the quarters said he was going through some issues at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the act, but other residents of the quarters said he was going through some issues at home. {{/usCountry}}

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“We know that he was facing some issues at home but he was so calm and normal all day that nobody even suspected that he could do something of this kind,” a woman who lives in the same quarter said.

Also Read: Assam Police constable, 34, found dead; suicide suspected: Police

“Around 7 pm he went to a local pan shop to have a tambul (a variety of pan in Assam) and he looked calm. He didn’t allow anyone to know what he was going through,” she added.

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Locals also claimed that he was on a phone call when he shot himself. However, police said they were investigating the claim. “The investigation is at a preliminary stage and we cannot share much details now,” the officer said.

Police said the family members of the constable were informed about the incident and asked to come to Guwahati.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290