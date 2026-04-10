Assam Police constable, 34, found dead; suicide suspected: Police

A 34-year-old Assam Police constable was found dead in Dhemaji district on Friday after allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Senior superintendent of police of Dhemaji Swapnaneel Deka said that prima facie evidence suggests a case of suicide, though further investigation is underway. (Representative photo)

“Around 11 am, other officers heard a gunshot and found him lying on the ground. His service rifle was on his body, and a bullet magazine was also found nearby,” officers said.

Senior superintendent of police of Dhemaji Swapnaneel Deka said that prima facie evidence suggests a case of suicide, though further investigation is underway.

“He was alone at the time of the incident, and the rifle was found on his body. Other evidence also indicates this was a case of suicide, but we cannot reach a final conclusion without a proper investigation,” Deka told HT.

Deka said the deceased was initially taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Once we receive the postmortem report, the matter will be clearer. The motive behind this act will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

According to police records, the constable joined the police force in 2015 and was serving as a Lance Naik.

Police said the body was then sent for postmortem and his family members were informed.

In recent years, multiple similar incidents have been reported across Assam. In October last year, a 41-year-old Lance Naik shot himself with his service rifle inside the barracks in Cachar district. On September 10, a 36-year-old constable of the Assam Police allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at the residence of the district commissioner of Dima Hasao.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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