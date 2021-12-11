Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam police recover heritage watch owned by footballer Diego Maradona, 1 arrested
india news

Assam police recover heritage watch owned by footballer Diego Maradona, 1 arrested

According to the Director-General of Police Assam, the limited edition watch signed by Maradona was stolen by one Wazid Hussain who had fled the state with it.
According to the Director-General of Police Assam, the limited edition watch signed by Maradona was stolen by one Wazid Hussain who had fled the state with it. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:19 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A heritage Hublot watch owned by legendary footballer Diego Maradona has been recovered by Assam Police in coordination with Dubai, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

One person has been arrested in this connection.

"In an act of international cooperation, Assam police has coordinated with Dubai Police HQs through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow-up lawful action is being taken," tweeted Biswa.

According to the Director-General of Police Assam, the limited edition watch signed by Maradona was stolen by one Wazid Hussain who had fled the state with it.

"As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00 AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited-edition watch has been recovered from him," the DGP tweeted.

The watch belonged to the legendary football player and was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe.

RELATED STORIES

A further probe is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diego maradona assam
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP