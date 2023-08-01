Home / India News / FIR filed for promoting enmity over Assam arms training camp video: Darrang SP

ByUtpal Parashar
Aug 01, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Assam’s Darrang Police have registered a FIR for promoting enmity between groups against the organisers of the four-day training camp

GUWAHATI: A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Assam Police for a four-day training camp organised by a right-wing Hindu outfit in a school on the outskirts of Darrang district’s Mangaldai town, police said on Tuesday.

The Darrang Police have registered a FIR against Rashtriya Bajang Dal over the training camp (Twitter/Darrang_Police)
Darrang superintendent of police (SP) Prakash Sonowal said the FIR was registered against Rashtriya Bajrang Dal for the training camp.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 153A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention,” said Sonowal said.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal is associated with the International Hindu Parishad, a right-wing group led by Pravin Togadia.

The FIR was registered after Assam director general of police GP Singh late on Monday took note of a widely-circulated video clip and photographs which showed an instructor giving what appeared to be arms training to a group of men. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Late on Monday, Singh said in a post on Twitter that the Darrang SP had been instructed to register a case under appropriate sections of law and take lawful action.

Sonowal said the principal and administrative officer of Maharishi Bidya Mandir, the school where the training was conducted, have been detailed to question them for information on the training camp.

The camp, which took place from July 27 to July 30, was reportedly conducted under the garb of providing yoga training to youths.

No arrests have been made in this case yet.

“The school authorities didn’t keep any records of the camp. Therefore, it’s not possible to say how many people took the training. No permission was taken from district authorities to conduct the training camp and the school authorities allowed Rashtriya Bajrang Dal to hold the event on their own,” said Sonowal.

According to one account, 300 people were imparted training in handling arms during the four-day camp.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

