Assam: Popular Bihu dancer killed, 11 others injured in mini bus-trailer truck collision

Guwahati, A popular Bihu dancer was killed and 11 members of her troupe were injured in a head-on collision between a mini bus and a trailer truck in Assam's Tamulpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Nishamoni Haloi, was travelling with the troupe for Bihu performance in a nearby area when the accident happened in Noakhata area on Friday night.

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The deceased, Nishamoni Haloi, was travelling with the troupe for Bihu performance in a nearby area when the accident happened in Noakhata area on Friday night.

Police said Nishamoni died on the spot, while 11 other members of the group sustained injuries.

About 30 people were in the vehicle, including female dancers, male 'dhulias' and other artistes. The troupe had members from different parts of the state.

"The seriously injured have been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment at the local hospital," police said.

The death of the 25-year-old dancer has cast a pall of gloom in the area, with Nishamoni being a popular Bihu dancer as well as a traditional 'Nagara Naam' performer.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident," they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident," they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Condoling the death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a social media post, "I am saddened to receive this sad news in the morning. The Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori Team of Haribhanga in Nalbari district met with the deadly accident at Noakhata in Tamulpur. The lead dancer of the team and popular 'Nagara Naam' 'pathika' Nishamoni Haloi was killed in the accident." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condoling the death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a social media post, "I am saddened to receive this sad news in the morning. The Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori Team of Haribhanga in Nalbari district met with the deadly accident at Noakhata in Tamulpur. The lead dancer of the team and popular 'Nagara Naam' 'pathika' Nishamoni Haloi was killed in the accident." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sarma said with Nishamoni's death, a rising artiste was nipped at the bud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarma said with Nishamoni's death, a rising artiste was nipped at the bud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He prayed for the departed soul and wished for an early recovery of the injured members of the troupe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He prayed for the departed soul and wished for an early recovery of the injured members of the troupe. {{/usCountry}}

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"My deepest condolences to the victims' families," the CM added.

Rongali Bihu functions are being organised across the state, marking the Assamese New Year celebrations from mid-April.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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