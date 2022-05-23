Assam professor held for allegedly maligning CM Himanta Biswa Sarma released on bail

Silchar: A 51-year-old assistant professor in Assam’s Hailakandi district was on Saturday arrested for sending emails with derogatory comments against the Indian education system and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He criticised the current education policy in place and praised the Islamic system of education, according to the police. He was later released on bail.

The man identified as Jomir Ahmed Choudhury works as Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at Hailakandi’s Srikishan Sarada College. He allegedly sent several emails to Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi Gaurav Upadhyay with disturbing remarks.

The police registered a suo moto case against him under section 294, 153A, 153B, 295A, 501, 505(1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. He was arrested on Saturday afternoon and the police produced him in court in the evening.

Officer in-charge of Hailakandi police outpost Ampee Daolagupu said that Jomir Ahmed Choudhury had been making provocative remarks against the government and its policies for quite some time. Apart from the Hailakandi SP, he sent emails to some other police officials across Assam. The cyber cell of Hailakandi Police station has collected those emails and is investigating the matter.

“He used slang against the government of India, Assam’s CM and education minister while criticising the education policies. Holding a responsible post like an assistant professor, he should have realised that he is doing something wrong,” Daolagupu told HT.

His son is a student of class four and he allegedly used his son to create religious disturbance, according to Daolagupu. “He has exploited his minor son to incite religious disturbance and we have counted that as an act of child abuse,” Daolagupu said.

According to the police, there are multiple complaints already lodged against him and the latest offence is his attempt of maligning the CM and Education Minister.