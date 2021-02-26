Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold

The Assam government on Friday decided to keep its earlier decision of not conducting Covid-19 tests at airports, railways stations from March 1, in abeyance.

In a new order, the health and family welfare department said that Covid-19 screening and testing for all passengers at the airports and railway stations of the state will continue as before as per existing protocol.

The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .

On February 10, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that in view of sharp decline in the number of cases in the state and start of vaccination drive there would be no mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports and railway stations in the state from March 1.

Recently, some educational institutions in the state had recorded positive cases among teachers and students. Though the numbers were not high, it had spread panic.

On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. At present, the state has 287 positive cases.

Till Friday, 1,95,807 people had been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 27,743 had got their second doses.