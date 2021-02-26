Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold
- The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
The Assam government on Friday decided to keep its earlier decision of not conducting Covid-19 tests at airports, railways stations from March 1, in abeyance.
In a new order, the health and family welfare department said that Covid-19 screening and testing for all passengers at the airports and railway stations of the state will continue as before as per existing protocol.
The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
On February 10, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that in view of sharp decline in the number of cases in the state and start of vaccination drive there would be no mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports and railway stations in the state from March 1.
Recently, some educational institutions in the state had recorded positive cases among teachers and students. Though the numbers were not high, it had spread panic.
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. At present, the state has 287 positive cases.
Till Friday, 1,95,807 people had been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 27,743 had got their second doses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold
- The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh
- The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh govt will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel
- Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report
- According to the report, bookings surged in Goa for both February 15 and February 22 by over 20%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Maharashtra records 8000 new cases of Covid-19
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends ban on international flights till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox