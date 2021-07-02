Assam: Rape and murder accused injured while trying to escape from cops

A 65-year-old cleric, who was arrested last week on charges of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl in Assam’s Morigaon district, was injured in police firing early Friday while allegedly trying to flee from custody.

“Syed Ali, accused of rape and murder of a minor girl at Bhuragaon, Morigaon district while being taken for reconstruction of scene of crime tried to escape under the garb of answering nature’s call,” special DGP, GP Singh, tweeted.

“Morigaon police had to use minimum lawful force to prevent escape. He has been injured with bullet injury in the knee and taken to hospital for treatment,” he added.

The accused man was arrested last Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering the girl in a paddy field on June 20. The case had prompted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit the girl’s family and direct the police to speed up the investigation.

The report of the girl’s postmortem examination had revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and the cause of death was strangulation.

Friday’s incident is the fourth instance in the past month of accused persons being injured in police firing while trying to escape custody.

Besides the cleric, three others—a rape accused, a drug peddler and a cattle smuggler—sustained injuries when police fired at them for allegedly trying to escape.