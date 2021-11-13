Assam Rifles CO, kin, 4 soldiers killed in ambush by terrorists in Manipur

An Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, his wife and son along with four other soldiers were killed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday when armed men ambushed their convoy, according to people familiar with the development in Imphal.

The incident took place near S Sehken village under Singhat sub-division when the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer who was travelling along with his family was returning from Behiang, a border post, people from Churachandpur district headquarters claimed.

Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family members are believed to be among those killed on the spot. Other injured personnel were taken to a nearby health centre initially and later evacuated to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemning the attack said that 5 army personnel and two family members had been killed in the attack. “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” he said in a tweet soon after the incident.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also condemned the incident. In a tweet, Biren Singh wrote, “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Paramilitary are already on the job to track down the culprits. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”