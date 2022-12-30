Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam teacher, students held for vandalism

Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST

A teacher and nine students of a senior secondary school in Assam’s Karimganj district have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a fellow student’s property and assaulting his family, police said on Friday

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

A teacher and nine students of a senior secondary school in Assam’s Karimganj district have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a fellow student’s property and assaulting his family, police said on Friday. Two minors have also been detained in this regard, they said.

In his complaint, Nihar Debnath said that his 12-year-old son was slapped by the teacher at the school in Patharkandi more than 30 times last week after he objected to a decision that students can visit the toilet only twice during school hours. “He is in hospital,” Debnath said.

“After I filed a police complaint, some teachers threatened me. On Saturday, a group of students arrived at my shop and began vandalising it. My wife and two daughters were molested after they tried to protest,” he said.

“Except the two minor boys, all have been arrested. The minors are being treated under juvenile proceedings,” a senior police officer said.

