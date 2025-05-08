Assam University suspends professor for 90 days over sexual harassment allegation

Silchar: The Assam University, Silchar (AUS) authorities on Wednesday suspended an assistant professor, who has been absconding since Sunday, following allegations of sexual harassment by three female students. Police have registered a case against assistant professor Ajit Kumar Jena under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS) (Representational image)

The students filed a police complaint against assistant professor Ajit Kumar Jena on May 4, alleging that he had sexually harassed them over an extended period.

Police have registered a case against the professor under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS). “The accused professor has been absconding since last Sunday. His location was traced somewhere for a while. A team of Cachar police has gone out to that area to search,” he told HT on Thursday.

University registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath sent an email to Jena on May 5, asking him to take a month’s leave and cooperate with the investigation. However, Jena did not respond, Nath said. Consequently, Nath suspended him for 90 days on Wednesday.

“Jena was asked to proceed on leave immediately, and he was communicated by email. He was also informed that an FIR had been filed on the matter. Accordingly, he was asked to cooperate with the police administration and report to the police immediately. But he neither applied for leave, nor reported to police,” Nath said.

The suspension order issued on Wednesday read, “Therefore, considering the non-compliance with the instructions of the University by Ajit Kumar Jena, the competent authority of the University, in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 10(1) of CCS Rules, 1965 and Acts and Statutes of the University, hereby places him under suspension for a period of 90 (Ninety) days with immediate effect.”

The students called off their protest on Wednesday after the university’s vice-chancellor, Rajiv Mohan Pant, met them, but said they still demand the professor’s arrest.

The investigating officer, Diganta Kalita, said that they are thoroughly investigating the matter and the professor was traced in Guwahati once, but after that he switched his mobile off.

“All the police stations in Guwahati and the surrounding area have been informed about this and our team is also searching. We are hopeful that he’ll be arrested soon,” he said.