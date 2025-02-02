Non-teaching staff of Assam University held for molesting minor

Silchar: A 57-year-old non-teaching staff of Assam University Silchar (AUS) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student in the university, police said. The minor was rescued by other staff members and students (Ht photo/ representational photo)

According to the girl’s family, the minor went to Assam’s Gauhati Medical College & Hospital on Thursday night to visit a patient with a relative, who is a cleaning staff member at the university. On Friday morning, the relative had to report for duty at the university and asked the girl to wait while he finished his work.

“She was waiting outside an empty classroom in the department of law when the accused allegedly dragged her inside the classroom and tried to rape her. She was rescued by other staff members and students,” a family member said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused, Faruque Ahmed, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dwarbond police station, superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta said.

Mahatta said that this incident had an inter-community ramifications, so they prioritised the matter and with necessary support from the university authorities, the accused was arrested.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest in front of Assam University on Saturday demanding Ahmed’s arrest. “The accused molested the minor in a classroom and was caught red-handed but he still managed to escape from campus. We demand proper investigation and strict action against him,” a local said.

The registrar of Assam University, Pradosh Kiran Nath, said that the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) is examining the matter and the university authority is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Nath on Saturday suspended Ahmed from his job for three months and said, “We have zero tolerance policy against any criminal act, especially the crime against women. We are investigating and further action will be taken.”

Police said that the girl was sent to a shelter home and Ahmed will be produced before the court on Monday.

In August last year, an assistant professor from Assam University’s law department was arrested.for allegedly molesting a student in the campus.The student alleged that the assistant professor had first offered her a packet of sweets and invited her to his office. When she arrived, he grabbed her and threatened to fail her in his subject if she refused him.