india news

‘Assam’s image is tarnished,’ says Congress in swipe at Himanta for targeting Rahul

At a rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates at Kiccha in Uttarakhand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had targeted Rahul Gandhi for questioning the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan.
Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma with party leader and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey at a press conference, ahead of assembly polls, in Dehradun on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Utpal Parashar

The opposition Congress in Assam on Friday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of tarnishing the state’s image with his controversial statement on former party president Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Addressing a rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates at Kiccha in Uttarakhand, Sarma had targeted Gandhi for questioning the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan. “Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?” he questioned.

“Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world and the state is popular across the globe as a centre of spirituality,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah in a statement.

“Today all that was reduced to dust with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s father’s identity at an election rally in Uttarakhand. This has lowered the image of Assam’s residents in the eyes of the world,” he added.

Borah further targeted Sarma by saying that Sarma, who was allegedly involved in corruption and crime since his student days, hasn’t had any change in manners and character even after reaching the CM’s post democratically.

“Sarma had (left Congress) and joined BJP to escape the CBI’s clutches and now he is targeting Gandhi with uncivilized and low-mannered remarks in order to escape being targeted by the RSS and BJP high command for the illegal land deals made by his family,” said the Congress state president.

“Coal won’t change its colour even if it is kept dipped in milk. With his statements which shows power has gone to his head, Sarma has proved that it won’t be possible to expect high ideals and better public utterances from such a Chief Minister,” Borah added.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati.

