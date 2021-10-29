Assembly bypolls: 3 parliamentary seats, 30 assembly seats across 14 states set for polling on October 30

As many as three parliamentary constituencies and 30 state assembly constituencies are all set for the bypolls on October 30 with all political parties having intensified their campaigning efforts.

While three seats -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh -- will witness the bypolls for the parliamentary seats, 30 constituencies across 14 states will hold bypolls for the respective state assemblies. The counting of votes would be done November 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. The campaigning for all the seats ended on Wednesday evening.

The parliamentary bypolls for the lone seat in the UT was necessitated due to the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar in February this year. The seat will witness a three-pronged contest between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Shiv Sena and the Congress are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Mandi seat in HP fell vacant following the demise of the BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma earlier in March. The bypolls in MP’s Khandwa is also due to the death of BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

Here is a list of states and the assembly constituencies where the bypolls would be held on October 30.

Assam

As many as five assembly constituencies, namely, Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra, will go to polls on October 30 in Assam.

Bihar

Assembly polls have been scheduled in two assembly seats, Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, in Bihar. Recently, the rift between the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) widened due to the seat sharing issue between the two for the Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

Haryana

Ellenabad in Haryana will witness a triangular contest between the INLD, the BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress with the farmers' protest being a major factor in the elections.

Himachal Pradesh

Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies will witness the bypolls on October 30. The elections have been necessitated in all three seats due to the death of the sitting MLAs.

West Bengal

Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats, all four districts along the Bangladesh border, will vote in the assembly bypolls on October 30. In Dinhata and Santipur, won by the BJP in the recent assembly elections, the candidates didn’t take oath to retain their Lok Sabha seats and in the other two seats, the TMC legislators died.

Madhya Pradesh

Along with the byelection for one parliamentary seat in Madhya Pradesh, Prithvipur, Raigaon(SC) and Jobat(ST) assembly constituencies will also have bypolls on the day. The BJP and the Congress are locked in a direct contest in all the seats.

Maharashtra

Deglur in Nanded district will be the only seat in Maharashtra where the assembly bypolls would be held on Saturday. A tightly contested seat, Deglur will see 12 candidates in the ballot, including those from the BJP and the Congress.

Andhra Pradesh

Badvel in Andhra Pradesh is the sole assembly seat to go to polls on October 30. The election there is being held due to the demise of the ruling YSRCP legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, Sindgi and Hangal constituencies are set for the bypolls on Saturday. Earlier, the JD(S) legislator from Sindgi and the BJP legislator from Hangal due to which the byelections have been scheduled.

Telangana

The tightly contested Huzurabad assembly seat will witness as many as 30 candidates contest the bypolls on Saturday with stiff competition between the ruling TRS, BJP and the Congress. BJP candidate Eatala Rajender resigned from the seat earlier in June following his removal from the state cabinet due to allegations of land grabbing.

Meghalaya

Assembly bypolls would be held for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies in Meghalaya due to the demise of the sitting MLAs in all the three seats.

Mizoram

Tuirial, a reserved constituency for the Scheduled Tribes, is the sole seat from the state where the bypolls would be held on Saturday.

Nagaland

Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) is the only seat from Nagaland slated to go to polls on October 30 for the assembly bypolls.