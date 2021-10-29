Assembly bypolls 2021: All you need to know

All eyes are set on bypolls slated to be held on Saturday (October 30), in three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies. While Lok Sabha polls will be held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, assembly bypolls will be held in 30 seats across 14 states. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Bihar

The bypolls are being held for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats. The bypolls were necessitated following the demise of sitting MLAs, Shashi Bhushan Hazari and Mewalal Choudhary, both from the JD(U).

In Tarapur, RJD candidate Arun Kumar Sah will be contesting against JD(U)'s Rajiv Kumar Singh. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has fielded Chandan Singh, and the Congress, Rajesh Mishra.

From Kusheshwar Sthan, JD(U) has fielded Aman Hazari, the son of deceased MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari. The Congress has fielded Atirek Kumar while the RJD's Ganesh Bharti will be representing the party from the seat.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls are due for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, and Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seats.

A tight contest is expected between the ruling BJP and Congress party on all seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai, where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta - contending on an independent ticket -- is being predicted as a stronger candidate.

Mandi being his home district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is likely to throw all his weight behind BJP candidate Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur, who is trying his luck for the first time. At the other end is the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, who is in fray from the district on a Congress ticket.

Defected from BJP, Bragta is seen to be giving a tough fight to BJP's Neelam Seraik in Jubbal-Kotkhai, where four candidates including Congress' Rohit Thakur and Independent Suman Kadam are in fray.

A direct contest is likely between BJP's Rattan Singh Pal and Congress’ Sanjay in Arki where Independent candidate Jeet Ram is also trying his luck.

In Fatehpur, the main contest is expected between Baldev Thakur of the BJP and Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

Karnataka

The bypolls in Karnataka are taking place in Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies. The bypolls were necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP’s C M Udasi from Hangal.

In Hanagal, the battle will be between the BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar and Srinivas Mane.

In Sindgi, Ramesh Bhusanur will be representing the BJP while from the Congress, Ashok Managuli, the son of the JDS MLA M C Managuli who died in January this year, has been fielded. From JDS, minority candidate Naziya Angadi will be representing the seat.

Telangana

The bypolls in Telangana's Huzurabad seat was necessitated following the resignation of former health minister

The Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has fielded Gellu Srinivas Yadav from the seat. From the Congress, B Venkat Narsing Rao, chief of the state’s NSUI unit, will be representing the party.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, bypolls are being held for Deglur seat in Nanded district. The bypolls were necessitated following the death of MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar.

While from the Congress Raosaheb's son Jitesh Antapurkar will contest from the seat, Subhash Sabne will represent BJP. Other candidates who will contest from the seat include the Janata Dal (Secular)'s Vivek Kerkar, Bahujan Bharat Party's Parmeshwar Waghmare among others.

Haryana

The bypoll in Haryana will be held for the Ellenabad Assembly constituency in Sirsa district. The seat is all set to witness a triangular contest, with opposition INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, whose resignation over the farm laws issue necessitated the election, eyeing another win.

Abhay Chautala's resignation in January over the farm laws issue had necessitated the bypolls to the rural constituency falling in Sirsa district.

From the BJP, Gobind Kanda will be representing the party. The Congress has fielded BJP rebel Pawan Beniwal as its candidate from the seat.

Rajasthan

Bypolls will be held in two assembly seats of Rajasthan-- Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad. The bypolls are being viewed as a litmus test for the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

While the Congress gave ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala. Former BJP MLA and chief of Janta Sena Randhir Singh Bhinder is also contesting as an independent MLA. Apart from them, BJP's rebel Udailal Dangi is also contesting election as Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate in Vallabhnagar.

BJP fielded Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad in Pratapgarh against the Congress candidate Nagraj Meena.

Assam

Bypolls are being held for the Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra seats.

By-elections in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated following the deaths of sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats and joined the ruling BJP.

The contest will be mainly between the Congress and the BJP. While the Congress has fielded its nominees from all the five seats, the BJP, on the other hand, fielded candidates for three seats, giving the two seats to its ally UPPL.

Andhra Pradesh

The bypolls are being held for the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh

The ruling YSR Congress, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the bypolls caused by the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah in March this year.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party opted out of the contest "honouring tradition" as the YSRC has fielded the widow of the legislator for the by-poll.

The YSRC chose Dasari Sudha as its candidate while the Congress fielded former MLA P M Kalamamma, who represented the constituency from 2009-14. The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh from the seat.

Meghalaya

The bypolls in Meghalaya are being held for three seats, namely Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala seats. While Mawryngkneng fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA David Nongrum earlier this year, the elections to the Mawphlang seat were necessitated due to the death of Independent MLA SK Sunn.

West Bengal

In Bengal, the bypolls are being held for Kharadaha, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba seats. While elections to Gosaba and Khardaha were necessitated after the sitting MLAs died, Dinhata and Shantipur seats fell vacant after its MPs- Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar-- resigned.

(With agency inputs)