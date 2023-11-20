Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater

With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram having already cast their votes, the spotlight now turns to the states of Rajasthan and Telangana. Both BJP and the Congress party have intensified their campaign in Rajasthan which is set to vote on November 25. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the party's war room in Jaipur to oversee its preparations for the Rajasthan assembly elections. Gandhi was in the war room for nearly half an hour, during which he also enquired about its operations. The results of the polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be declared on December 3, along with the other four states. While Congress and BJP are in direct contest in Rajasthan, the saffron party is trying to make Telangana a three-way contest where chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS and the Congress party are seen as strong contenders.

Assembly elections 2023: Votes will be counted on December 3.

