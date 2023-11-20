Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater
- Assembly elections 2023: With voting over in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, political parties have turned their focus on Rajasthan and Telangana.
With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram having already cast their votes, the spotlight now turns to the states of Rajasthan and Telangana. Both BJP and the Congress party have intensified their campaign in Rajasthan which is set to vote on November 25. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the party's war room in Jaipur to oversee its preparations for the Rajasthan assembly elections. Gandhi was in the war room for nearly half an hour, during which he also enquired about its operations. The results of the polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be declared on December 3, along with the other four states. While Congress and BJP are in direct contest in Rajasthan, the saffron party is trying to make Telangana a three-way contest where chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS and the Congress party are seen as strong contenders.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 09:55 AM
BJP puts up posters mocking Congress' 'six guarantees' outside Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad put up posters outside the Gandhi Bhawan mocking the Congress party's six guarantees outlined in its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto. The BJP referred to the Congress promises as the "Scamgress Guarantee card." The posters criticized the Congress's stance on land rights, alleging it would encourage land encroachments and involve 70 per cent commissions.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 09:38 AM
Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater assembly seat
The Election Commission of India has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in the Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district due to a breach of secrecy. Videos of voting at the booth on November 17 were taken, leading to the suspension of four polling team members. The re-polling will take place at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura.