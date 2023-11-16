Assembly elections 2023: How to check your name on electoral roll, documents needed for polls | Details

The second phase of polling in the state of Chhattisgarh covering 70 assembly constituencies will be held on November 17 (Friday). The first phase of polling for 20 seats had taken place on November 7. Along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, with 230 seats will also go to polls on the day.

Here are some details concerning checking your polling booth, the documents you need to vote etc.

Here's how to check your name on electoral roll:

Go to https: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your state and select preferred language

Fill in your details including name date of birth and your gender

Select your constituency and district

Enter the captcha code and click on search.

Documents you will require in order to cast your vote:

A person registered in the electoral roll of a particular assembly constituency is qualified to participate in elections, provided they possess any one of the following documents.

Voter ID PAN card Aadhar card Pension document with photograph Smart card issued by RGI under NPR Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc. MNREGA job card

You can follow the steps given below and find your polling booth.

Visit https: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

There are three ways (find below) to check your polling booth.

Finding polling booth with the help of details: Enter your state and select the preferred language Fill in your details including name, date of birth and gender Select your constituency and district Enter capta code and click on search

With voter ID/EPIC card: a) Select language b) Fill in your EPIC Number/Voter ID card details c) Select your state d) Enter the captcha code and click on search option

With the help of mobile Select state and language Fill in your contact number Enter the one time password (OTP) received on phone Enter capta code and click ‘search’.

Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to go to polls on November 25 and November 30, respectively. The outcome for all five states will be announced on December 3.

