Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh prepare for polling day
- Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will vote tomorrow as parties shift their focus to Telangana and Rajasthan where elections are scheduled later this month.
Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride through the heart of Indian democracy as five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram — prepare to chart their political destinies in the ongoing assembly elections. The electoral fervour has already gripped the nation, with Chhattisgarh, in 20 assembly seats, and Mizoram leading the charge by polling on November 7.
As the echoes of the first phase reverberate, Chhattisgarh gears up for the second and final phase, scheduled for tomorrow. Congress won the last assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the tribal-dominated state.
Madhya Pradesh also enters the electoral arena tomorrow, ready to make a crucial choice between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in a single-phase election. As the drama unfolds, stay tuned for breaking news, candidate spotlights, and the intricate details that shape the course of these elections.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 12:02 PM
BJP releases manifesto for Rajasthan assembly elections
BJP national president JP Nadda released party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:55 AM
Cong leaders united, party will win Rajasthan polls: Rahul Gandhi
Amid swirling rumors and speculations about internal discord within the Congress party in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, flanked by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, quashed the whispers of infighting, declaring that they are not just seen together but are genuinely united.
"We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Jaipur.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 11:03 AM
Polling materials distributed to election officials in Chhindwara
The polling materials were distributed to all the election officials in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on Friday.