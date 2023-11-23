Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Campaigning for Rajasthan polls to end today
- All eyes are now on Rajasthan which will vote on November 25. Polling in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram is already over.
Welcome to the live blog for the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. All eyes are on Rajasthan which will witness one final campaign push by all political parties before the silence period kicks in on Thursday evening. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3, along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. While the voting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram is already over, Telangana voters will exercise their franchise on November 30. Stay tuned as we navigate through the twists and turns of these assembly elections.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 11:09 AM
Chiranjeevi scheme ‘model’ for country: Congress
The Congress party has lauded its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan, calling it a national model. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh praised the scheme, emphasizing its comprehensive coverage, including treatments like kidney and liver transplants, cancer, and heart disease, all provided at no cost.
“Chiranjeevi Yojana is proving to be a boon for the people of Rajasthan. When one falls ill, it is very difficult to get treatment. Even the middle class people get into debt due to illness. But the people of Rajasthan need not worry. The armour of the revolutionary Chiranjeevi Yojana is with them," Ramesh said.
"Chiranjeevi Yojana is a model for the entire country, under which everything, from kidney and liver transplant to cancer and heart disease treatment, was being provided free of cost. Operation, dialysis, implants are all free,” he said.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 10:52 AM
‘Lal diary’, Mahadev app case a conspiracy: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced his concerns over what he perceives as a series of conspiracies unfolding in the political arena. Addressing the media, Gehlot expressed his dismay, particularly focusing on the recent controversy surrounding the Mahadev App and alleged plots to arrest Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
"The way these people do conspiracies, recently the matter of Mahadev App came forward, and they had conspired to arrest Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel... I feel sad... they are making the PM talk about Mahadev App and Lal diary, after planning about it," Gehlot asserted.
"There is no proper investigation, nothing solid, and the PM is speaking about it... They had a conspiracy to arrest him (Bhupesh Baghel)," Gehlot added.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 10:40 AM
Campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly polls to end today
Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will end at 6pm today.