Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Campaigning for Rajasthan polls to end today

Welcome to the live blog for the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. All eyes are on Rajasthan which will witness one final campaign push by all political parties before the silence period kicks in on Thursday evening. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3, along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. While the voting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram is already over, Telangana voters will exercise their franchise on November 30. Stay tuned as we navigate through the twists and turns of these assembly elections.

A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts of Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)