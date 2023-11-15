Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Last day to sway voters in MP, Chhattisgarh

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the assembly elections in five pivotal states—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. With voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh already over, eyes have now turned to the second phase of voting in the state on the day Madhya Pradesh will also go to polls. Today is also the last day of election campaigning in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh before the silence period kicks in. As the day unfolds, we will be your guide through the twists and turns of this electoral saga, providing frequent updates, analysis, and insights into the political landscape.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L to R).