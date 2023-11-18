Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Amit Shah to attend rallies in Telangana today, to launch BJP's manifesto

With the conclusion of the single-phase and second leg of two-phase polling yesterday for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, respectively, a fraction of the high-decibel 5-state poll battle summed up to somewhat at an upbeat note. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh and Mizoram polls took place on November 7.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election,(PTI)

All the political parties have redirected their focal point towards Rajasthan and Telangana as these states will go to polls on November 25 and 30. The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

In Rajasthan, it is a high-stake battle between two major political parties where the Congress aims to break the rotation jinx, wheras, the BJP seeks to uproot the Ashok Gehlot government. Meanwhile, Telanagana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and Congress.