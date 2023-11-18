Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Amit Shah to attend rallies in Telangana today, to launch BJP's manifesto
Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Check all latest updates on the 5-pronged poll battle as the development happens.
With the conclusion of the single-phase and second leg of two-phase polling yesterday for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, respectively, a fraction of the high-decibel 5-state poll battle summed up to somewhat at an upbeat note. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh and Mizoram polls took place on November 7.
All the political parties have redirected their focal point towards Rajasthan and Telangana as these states will go to polls on November 25 and 30. The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.
In Rajasthan, it is a high-stake battle between two major political parties where the Congress aims to break the rotation jinx, wheras, the BJP seeks to uproot the Ashok Gehlot government. Meanwhile, Telanagana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and Congress.
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:57 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Karnataka CM expects Congress' victory in 4 states
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will win in four out of five states this assembly election session. "According to the information I have received, we will win in four states," he said at a press conference in Mysore.
elangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the four states he is confident Congress will win.
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:20 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Union minister alleges Congress of following ‘rob and share’ policy in Rajasthan
Union minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that Congress in Rajasthan believes in ‘loot ke lao, baant ke khao’ (rob and share) policy, whereas, the state government was mired in corruption.
"Rob and share (loot ke lao, baant ke khao) is the policy of the Congress. It (leaders) loots (money) and distributes it to use it among themselves," he said.
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:11 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Rahul Gandhi calls BJP-BRS ‘one power’ in Telangana
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a road show on Friday in Warangal East of poll-bound Telangana. There he addressed the gathering called the BJP and BRS ‘one power’ alleging that both the parties are sympathisers of each other.
"BJP and BRS are one power. One works in Delhi and the other in Telangana. They keep helping each other. I have seen with my own eyes in the Lok Sabha, how people of BRS work on one signal from the PM. Whenever the PM needed, BRS was there for him, be it- at the time of GST, farmer's rules, demonetization," he said.
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:03 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Amit Shah to visit Telangana today
Union minsiter Amit Shah is expected to release the BJP's manifesto tomorrow during his visit to the state to attend election rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warnagal.