Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Ahead of Telangana polls, PM Modi's roadshow in Hyderabad today

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: With polling over in four states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan) all eyes are on Telangana where voting will take place on November 30. The country's youngest state, carved out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2014, has been governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from the start; now, however, the BRS is reportedly facing a still challenge from the Congress, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said to be a distant third.

Representational Image (PTI)

These are the final set of state elections before next year's Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. Together, as many as 679 seats are at stake across the five states: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 200 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana), 90 (Chhattisgarh) and 40 (Mizoram).

The results will be declared on December 3.