Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP's Rajasthan core group huddle today

Oct 31, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow latest news on the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The election campaign has kickstarted in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. A total of 2,489 candidates submitted 2,811 nomination papers for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls across the state on the last day of nomination on Monday, an official said. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who is in London on an invitation from Oxford University, lashed out at the Congress party and said it had repeated opportunities to serve the people but failed to do so.

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

  • Oct 31, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    Telangana elections: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Congress for allegedly spreading hatred against Muslims

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress on Tuesday alleging the party of spreading hatred against Muslims. “Congress Sanathnagar candidate wants to use govt money to force Muslim minority women out of burqa/hijab. Its Nampally candidate has said that a majority of Muslim minorities in Nampally are “Taliban-style Muslims.” Congress Telangana president is anyway a certified Sanghi. This hatred is dangerous for Telangana’s peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh elections: ‘This is not nepotism, this is a devotion’, says Priyanka Gandhi over dynasty politics

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lslammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynasty politics and said that it's not about nepotism, it is the devotion towards the country which cannot be diminished.

    "When we talk about our ancestors, then those who criticize us talk about dynasty politics. This is not nepotism, this is a devotion towards the country that cannot be finished," the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    Rajasthan elections: Congress, BJP fielded 29 relatives of leaders as candidates till now

    The Congress and the BJP have fielded at least 29 candidates who are kin of leaders or belong to political families so far in Rajasthan.

    Of the 200 assembly constituencies, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 124 seats and the ruling Congress 95. Leaders of both the parties said they have taken cautious steps to avoid any revolt within their respective parties, which could affect their prospects in the key elections.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Rajasthan elections: BJP Rajasthan Core Group to meet in Delhi today

    BJP Rajasthan Core Group to meet in Delhi today. Attending this are BJP leaders, including Rajasthan election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, former CM Vasundhara Raje, state President C.P. Joshi and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, and Kailash Chaudhary.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Rajasthan elections: Central Election Committee of Congress to meet today

    Central Election Committee of Congress to meet for Rajasthan Assembly polls at AICC headquarters in Delhi today, reports ANI.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh elections: A number of people from BJP are going to join Congress, says Kamal Nath

    Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath says," A number of people from BJP are going to join Congress. They are understanding the sentiments of the people of Madhya Pradesh..."

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Rajasthan elections: Sachin Pilot to file nomination today

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot to file nomination from Tonk assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    CPI(M) releases list of 11 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday released a list of 17 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. Speaking to reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary Amra Ram said both the party’s sitting MLAs, Balwan Poonia from Bhadra (Hanumangarh) and Girdhari Lal Mahiya from Dungargarh (Bikaner), have been re-nominated.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    AAP candidate from Rajasthan's Khanpur booked for cheating in Hyderabad

    An AAP candidate contesting from Rajasthan's Khanpur Assembly constituency in Jhalawar was detained and booked by police for allegedly cheating some people in Hyderabad, PTI reported.

    Dipesh Soni (32), a jewellery trader and resident of Panwar, got the AAP ticket to contest from Khanpur for the upcoming assembly elections.

    Station House Officer of Panwar police station Dinesh Sharma said Soni frequently visited Hyderabad on business trips and on one such trip on October 26, he would not answer his phone calls. So, his father lodged a complaint at the Panwar police station on October 28.

‘Politics of appeasement worst thing taking place in India,' says PM Modi

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the region is now free from terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 'Statue of Unity' during 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary, at Kevadia, in Narmada district on Tuesday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India ties facing a difficult moment, in contact with S Jaishankar: Canadian FM

Canada's foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, has confirmed that she has been in contact with India's External affairs minister, S Jaishankar, during the ongoing crisis in the relationship between the two countries. This is the first acknowledgement of ministerial contacts since the friction began. Joly attempted to downplay the situation, stating that the relationship between Canada and India is built on strong connections and that they remain engaged with the Indian government.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past Indian PM Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September. (AP)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 10:56 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

Kerala Police files FIR against Union minister for ‘promoting religious hatred’

The case has been booked by the Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 10:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Mukesh Ambani receives third threat email with 400 crore demand

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani's company, Reliance Industries, received an email demanding ₹200 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:44 AM IST
PTI |

Morning brief: Nation marks Sardar Patel's birth anniversary; all latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Students of Gyanganga Vidyalaya pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Surat on Monday.(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Morbi bridge collapse: Kin of victims await justice a year after tragedy

The British-era bridge built in 1877 collapsed on October 30 last year a week after it was reopened after repairs, leaving 135 people dead

The pedestrian bridge collapsed in Morbi on October 30, 2022. (AP)
india news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:34 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak

Modi's tribute to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary; Shah flags off ‘Unity Run’

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is observed as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’, which is also marked today with ‘Run for Unity’

PM Modi attends special event at Kevadia, Gujarat, where the Statue of Unity is situated.(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

HTLS 2023: PM Modi, Jaishankar, CJI Chandrachud to address leadership summit

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit set to be held from October 31 to November 4. ‘Beyond Barriers’ is the theme of this year's summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will speak at the HTLS 2023.
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 09:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

UP slap case: Teacher likely to be tried for hurting religious feelings after nudge by SC

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute the teacher, who was accused of encouraging students to slap a classmate and making communal remarks at a private school in August

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute the teacher of a private school in Muzaffarnagar. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 08:06 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

Months on, Rahul Gandhi yet to return to house he left after disqualification

Rahul Gandhi had handed over the keys of the bungalow, where he spent 19 years, to officials on April 23 this year.

Rahul Gandhi had handed over the keys of the bungalow, where he spent 19 years, to officials on April 23 this year. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tamil Nadu CM hits out at governor amid petrol bomb row

Governor Ravi and the ruling DMK have been at loggerheads over various administrative issues and ideological differences

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi exchanges greetings with chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 08:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

BRS MP stabbed during poll rallyin Telangana,1 held

BRS parliamentarian Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during an election campaign in Telangana. The attacker has been apprehended. Reddy's condition is stable after undergoing surgery. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao condemned the attack and promised to take action.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 07:58 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Supply shock triggered by uneven monsoon spurs onion price surge

A fresh supply shock triggered by a deficient monsoon has led to a surge in onion prices, which have more than doubled within a fortnight in several states, as the Union government began releasing stocks from its reserves to cool rates amid high festive season demand

HT Image
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 07:56 AM IST
ByZia Haq, New Delhi

‘Could only hear the screams’: Eyewitnesses recount Andhra train horror

For a few minutes, Patro did not understand what had happened. When he came to senses, he saw the train bogey tilted towards a goods train on the adjacent rail track

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation at the site of train crash in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 30. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 07:54 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
