Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP's Rajasthan core group huddle today
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow latest news on the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
The election campaign has kickstarted in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. A total of 2,489 candidates submitted 2,811 nomination papers for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls across the state on the last day of nomination on Monday, an official said. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who is in London on an invitation from Oxford University, lashed out at the Congress party and said it had repeated opportunities to serve the people but failed to do so.
Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 31, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Telangana elections: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Congress for allegedly spreading hatred against Muslims
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress on Tuesday alleging the party of spreading hatred against Muslims. “Congress Sanathnagar candidate wants to use govt money to force Muslim minority women out of burqa/hijab. Its Nampally candidate has said that a majority of Muslim minorities in Nampally are “Taliban-style Muslims.” Congress Telangana president is anyway a certified Sanghi. This hatred is dangerous for Telangana’s peaceful atmosphere,” he said.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Chhattisgarh elections: ‘This is not nepotism, this is a devotion’, says Priyanka Gandhi over dynasty politics
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lslammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynasty politics and said that it's not about nepotism, it is the devotion towards the country which cannot be diminished.
"When we talk about our ancestors, then those who criticize us talk about dynasty politics. This is not nepotism, this is a devotion towards the country that cannot be finished," the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Rajasthan elections: Congress, BJP fielded 29 relatives of leaders as candidates till now
The Congress and the BJP have fielded at least 29 candidates who are kin of leaders or belong to political families so far in Rajasthan.
Of the 200 assembly constituencies, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 124 seats and the ruling Congress 95. Leaders of both the parties said they have taken cautious steps to avoid any revolt within their respective parties, which could affect their prospects in the key elections.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Rajasthan elections: BJP Rajasthan Core Group to meet in Delhi today
BJP Rajasthan Core Group to meet in Delhi today. Attending this are BJP leaders, including Rajasthan election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, former CM Vasundhara Raje, state President C.P. Joshi and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, and Kailash Chaudhary.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Rajasthan elections: Central Election Committee of Congress to meet today
Central Election Committee of Congress to meet for Rajasthan Assembly polls at AICC headquarters in Delhi today, reports ANI.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh elections: A number of people from BJP are going to join Congress, says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath says," A number of people from BJP are going to join Congress. They are understanding the sentiments of the people of Madhya Pradesh..."
- Oct 31, 2023 10:47 AM IST
Rajasthan elections: Sachin Pilot to file nomination today
Congress leader Sachin Pilot to file nomination from Tonk assembly constituency in Rajasthan.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:45 AM IST
CPI(M) releases list of 11 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday released a list of 17 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. Speaking to reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary Amra Ram said both the party’s sitting MLAs, Balwan Poonia from Bhadra (Hanumangarh) and Girdhari Lal Mahiya from Dungargarh (Bikaner), have been re-nominated.
- Oct 31, 2023 10:42 AM IST
AAP candidate from Rajasthan's Khanpur booked for cheating in Hyderabad
An AAP candidate contesting from Rajasthan's Khanpur Assembly constituency in Jhalawar was detained and booked by police for allegedly cheating some people in Hyderabad, PTI reported.
Dipesh Soni (32), a jewellery trader and resident of Panwar, got the AAP ticket to contest from Khanpur for the upcoming assembly elections.
Station House Officer of Panwar police station Dinesh Sharma said Soni frequently visited Hyderabad on business trips and on one such trip on October 26, he would not answer his phone calls. So, his father lodged a complaint at the Panwar police station on October 28.