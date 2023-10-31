Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP's Rajasthan core group huddle today

The election campaign has kickstarted in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. A total of 2,489 candidates submitted 2,811 nomination papers for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls across the state on the last day of nomination on Monday, an official said. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who is in London on an invitation from Oxford University, lashed out at the Congress party and said it had repeated opportunities to serve the people but failed to do so. The election campaign heats up in five states, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.(File)

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.