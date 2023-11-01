Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Cong in Rajasthan denies tickets to seven incumbent MLAs
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: The counting in all the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana – will take place on Dec 3.
Assembly Election LIVE updates: As the dates for the legislative assembly elections in five states draw near, political leaders have begun their campaigns, engaging in verbal clashes. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the Congress party, alleging that they “do not know how to respect daughters and mothers”. Chouhan also hit out Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for calling Kanya Bhoj a “drama”. In Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, “They have only 2 topics, communalism and religious conversion”
Madhya Pradesh is set to hold elections in a single phase on November 17, voters will elect representatives from 230 assembly constituencies.
Rajasthan will conduct assembly elections for 200 seats on November 25. assembly elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 for 40 seats. In Telangana, which has 119 assembly constituencies, elections will be held in single phase on November 30. In Chhattisgarh, the elections for 90 assembly constituencies will be held in two pahses on November 7 and November 17.
The vote counting process will occur on December 3 in all the five states.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on the publication or dissemination of exit poll results from 7.00 am of November 7 and 6.30 pm of November 30 in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections in the five states. According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana hits out at BRS led govt, saying, ‘Dreamed of Prajala govt not Dorala’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday initiated a barrage of criticisms against the government led by BRS in Telangana, asking the public to decide between a ‘Dorala’ (landlord) Telangana and a ‘Prajala’ (people's) Telangana.
“You dreamed of Telangana. You dreamed of the ‘Prajala’ government. You didn't want a 'Dorala' government. When you fought for Telangana, shed your blood, and brought in a revolution, you were fighting for 'Prajala' Telangana and not 'Dorala' Telangana. Congress party is going to fulfil your dreams,” the Congress leader said while addressing a public gathering in Kollapur.
Emphasizing on the work of the Congress party in the state, Gandhi said that the party had restored land to Dalits, tribals, underprivileged individuals in their ‘Prajala’ government.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:32 AM IST
In the fourth and fifth candidate lists released by the Congress on Tuesday for the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on November 25, the party has chosen not to nominate seven current MLAs. The party has selected 14 incumbent MLAs, which includes two individuals who won as Independents in the 2018 assembly election, and two more who initially won on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets but later joined the Congress.
Additionally, the party has put forward two former BJP rebels as its candidates.
Within the most recent lists, the ruling party in Rajasthan has also introduced seven female candidates. Furthermore, they have fielded over 30 new and fresh faces.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: ‘BRS has looted us,’ Telangana Cong chief Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR
Congress Telangana unit chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday hit out at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that if re-elected for a third consecutive term, he intends to induct more family members into his cabinet.
Reddy, who was addressing a rally in the poll-bound state said, “BRS has looted us. Your family is already holding various ministerial posts. If he (KCR) is made CM for the third term, he will bring more relatives to the ministry. They will destroy Telangana if they come to power for a third time.”
“Today, KCR is trying to deceive people. He is saying that Rythu Bandhu will be closed if Congress comes to power. Do you have any understanding? Our guarantees say that we will give ₹15000, unlike your ₹10000.”