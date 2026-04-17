Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis predicts BJP win in Bengal; ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: As the 2026 Assembly Elections progress, campaigning has intensified across key states, particularly in West Bengal, where the contest is shaping into a direct battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP.
The Assembly elections are underway with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to vote later in the month.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday showed strong confidence in a saffron surge in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The senior BJP leader claimed that the state is "ready for a change" after 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) governance. ...Read More
Fadnavis accused the TMC government of enabling illegal infiltration and driving industries out of the state. He claimed that over 6,000 industries and 100 listed companies had left Bengal.
He added that a BJP government would restore industrial growth and create jobs, while also dismissing allegations of the BJP being an outsider party in the state.
The TMC and BJP are set for a high-stakes contest.
The 2026 Assembly elections are being held in phases, with polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry completed on April 9. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.
In West Bengal, campaigning has intensified into a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Himata Sarma vs Mamata Banerjee
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the TMC of spreading misinformation on dietary restrictions, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered by branding the BJP “Bangla-birodhi” and pledging to protect the state’s identity and inclusive ethos.
In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, leading the NDA alliance, has released multiple candidate lists covering a large number of seats. Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), faces a police case for allegedly violating election conduct rules during a campaign event.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 03:12:55 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma campaigns for BJP in Siliguri
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday held a roadshow in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri Assembly constituency.
In the Siliguri Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh is contesting against the TMC candidate Goutam Deb and the INC candidate Alok Dhara.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 02:49:01 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: ‘Dar ke aage jeet hai’: Fadnavis predicts BJP win in Bengal
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP will win the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, saying people in the state are seeking change after 15 years of TMC rule. Campaigning in Bengal ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23, he said voters are ready to “hear the voice of their hearts” and that “Dar ke aage jeet hai," news agency ANI reported.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:19:02 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: ‘Delimitation as facade a concern’: K Chidambaram backs women’s quota
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday said the DMK supports the Women’s Reservation Bill but raised concerns over “bringing the delimitation Bill as a facade” to push other changes, calling it a “matter of concern”, as per news agency ANI.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:17:36 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC conspired to add infiltrators as voters: Fadnavis
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged that the TMC tried to include infiltrators in electoral rolls and opposed the revision exercise to gain electoral advantage. He said the process has constitutional safeguards and should be conducted periodically to remove ineligible voters, PTI reported.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:15:54 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Mann accuses BJP of using ED raids as ‘prep’ for 2027 polls
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday alleged that the BJP has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections by targeting Opposition leaders through ED and Income Tax raids, news agency ANI reported.
Citing recent action against AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and minister Sanjeev Arora, Mann claimed the agencies were being used to “harass” political opponents.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:12:08 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Police book TVK chief Vijay for poll code violation
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Chennai police earlier registered a case against actor-politician Vijay over an alleged breach of election rules during a Perambur campaign event, as per news agency IANS.
The party cited lack of security.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:09:13 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Himanta Sarma slams TMC for ‘spreading misinformation’ on meat, fish
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the TMC of “spreading misinformation” on meat and fish consumption. He said a BJP government would only restrict beef and cattle smuggling.
"Mamata Banerjee is worried that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the beef trade here will stop," he alleged.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:07:06 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses rally in Kangayam
Assembly lections 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday spoke at a rally in Kangayam. He canvassed for DMK candidates and appealed to voters to support the ruling alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:02:37 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: K Annamalai backs women’s quota, accuses Stalin
Assembly lections 2026 LIVE: BJP leader K Annamalai supported 33% reservation for women in legislatures, saying it would help women from rural and ordinary backgrounds enter politics. He added the move could increase Lok Sabha seats by around 50%.
On delimitation, he accused Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin of making “false claims”, saying southern states’ share would remain the same even after the expansion.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 12:00:12 pm
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: DMK ministers campaign in Tiruchirappalli
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu ministers K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday campaigned in Tiruchirappalli.
The leaders held a padyatra in the Gandhi Market area in support of Tiruchirappalli East candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, interacting with traders and residents while seeking votes. They assured that the market would not be relocated and asked voters to back the DMK’s “Rising Sun” symbol.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 11:50:59 am
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Mamata's ‘Bangla-birodhi’ attack at BJP
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stepped up her attack on the BJP. She called the party “Bangla-birodhi” (against Bengalis) and claimed she would not allow “Bangla-birodhi zamindars” to harm the people, news agency ANI reported.
Campaigning in Cooch Behar, she promised to protect Bengal’s rights, secular fabric and inclusive ethos. She asked voters to support the Trinamool Congress symbol “Joraphool”.
The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4, in what is expected to be a direct TMC vs BJP contest.