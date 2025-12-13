Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday called it a "big victory" for the party-led led-United Democratic Front (UDF) as the opposition alliance is leading in most of the seats in Kerala local body polls. Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Sansad TV)

He also expressed confidence that they will win the next assembly elections in the state, which are expected to be held in April 2026.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "This is an election in the history of Kerala local body polls where the UDF and Congress have secured the maximum number of seats. This is a big victory for us. Certainly, the trend is very clear; we are going to win the next assembly elections. We have performed well in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation compared to the last election. But the problem is that the CPM has not performed well at all. This is because there was a huge anti-incumbency wave against them. Their policies these days are such that they are completely supporting the central government. I think their cadres voted for the BJP in some seats. That's why this result has come. But we will fight against this."

As BJP clinched victory on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Venugopal said, "I don't want to comment on any individual (Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor) because we will be reviewing both the successes and failures anyway."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the United Democratic Front for a truly impressive win across local bodies.

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through," Tharoor said on X.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," the Congress MP said.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation -- a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance," he added in his post.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.