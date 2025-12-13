Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
Kerala local body election result: BJP emerges as single-largest party in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor's bastion

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 13, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the Kerala local body elections, calling the results a clear mandate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as single-largest party in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's bastion, in the state local body elections, counting of votes for which began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during an event (PTI)
As per the trends at around 2:45 pm, BJP emerged as the single-largest party and was close to the half-way mark of 51. It is set to capture power with the help of Independents.

While the BJP was ahead in Thirvananthapuram, the UDF led by the Congress was leading on 7869 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead on 6505 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, was leading on 1426 wards.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the Kerala local body elections, calling the results a clear mandate and a celebration of the state's democratic spirit.

Taking to X, Tharoor congratulated the United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he described as an impressive performance across local bodies, terming it a powerful signal ahead of the next state legislative elections.

Counting of votes began at 8 am across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. Maharaja's College, one of the key counting centres in Ernakulam district, witnessed the presence of party workers and leaders as trends started favouring the UDF in several wards.

