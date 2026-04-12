Elections 2026 live updates: 'TVK is BJP’s B-team,’ says DMK candidate ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Elections 2026 live updates: The 2026 Assembly polls are underway, with Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry having voted on April 9. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal follow on April 23 and 29. All eyes are now on the May 4 counting day to decide the fate of five regions.
Elections 2026 live updates: The 2026 Assembly elections are unfolding across five key regions, with polling dates strategically split between April 9, April 23, and April 29. While voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have already cast their ballots as of April 9, the political spotlight now shifts toward Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are set to begin their polling phases later this month. The entire multi-state democratic exercise will culminate on May 4, when the counting of votes determines the future leadership of all five legislative bodies. ...Read More
Phase 1 concludes with record turnout, focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu
The first major wave of the 2026 electoral cycle has concluded, marked by exceptional voter participation and high-stakes regional battles. As the dust settles on the first phase, the political machinery is now pivoting toward the upcoming showdowns in the eastern and southern heartlands.
Phase 1 recap: Record participation
On April 9, voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry turned out in massive numbers to decide the fate of their respective assemblies. The Election Commission noted a significant trend: female voters outperformed males in both Assam and Kerala.
- Assam: Recorded a historic 85.38% turnout across 126 seats. The BJP-led NDA is pushing for a third consecutive term against a diverse Congress-led coalition.
- Kerala: Saw 78.03% participation. The ruling LDF is fighting here to retain power against the UDF and a determined NDA.
- Puducherry: The union territory shattered previous records with a staggering 89.83% turnout for its 30-member assembly.
The road ahead: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu
With Phase 1 in the books, all eyes are now on April 23 and April 29.
In West Bengal, the fight for the 294-member assembly is intensifying as PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee trade barbs. Phase 1 voting (for 152 seats) is set for April 23, and phase 2 ( for 142 seats) on April 29.
In Tamil Nadu, polling for all 234 seats will occur in a single phase on April 23. Beyond the traditional DMK-led SPA vs. AIADMK-led NDA rivalry, the entry of actor Vijay and his party, TVK, adds a wildcard element that could disrupt traditional vote banks.
The destiny of all five regions will be revealed on May 4, during the synchronized counting of votes.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:24:23 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: ‘Siliguri is the gateway of North Bengal,’ says PM Modi
Elections 2026 live updates: PM Modi participated in a massive public meeting in Siliguri and said, “Our Siliguri is the gateway of North Bengal. But the TMC has deliberately kept North Bengal’s infrastructure backward. Whether it is connectivity or industry, every sector has only seen neglect. The money sent by the central government was also looted by these syndicate operators.... TMC is only engaged day and night in appeasement of its particular vote bank."
"Friends, when many districts of North Bengal were devastated due to heavy rains and there was chaos everywhere, the cruel TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti–North Bengal party. TMC is an anti-tribal party. TMC is an anti-tea garden party. TMC is a party against women and youth,” he added.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:56:16 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: PM Modi vows accountability for TMC at Siliguri rally
Elections 2026 live updates: Addressing a massive gathering in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a stinging attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, promising a new era of governance for North Bengal. The Prime Minister accused the TMC of long-standing neglect and using fear and political violence to suppress dissent.
“After 4 May, a BJP government will be formed. And TMC will have to give account of every moment of the last 15 years. They will have to give account of every penny. For North Bengal, TMC’s policy has always been to threaten, create fear, keep people frightened and neglect them. Those who speak against TMC face political violence, they are threatened, intimidated, and party workers are even killed. But friends, enough is enough. Bengal will not tolerate this anymore. No more,” he said.
(PTI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:30:12 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasizes need for integrity in WB electoral rolls
Elections 2026 live updates: Congress leader and Berhampore candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised concerns regarding the foundation of the democratic process in West Bengal. During his campaign in Murshidabad, he stressed that the legitimacy of the upcoming vote depends entirely on the accuracy and fairness of the voter lists maintained by the authorities.
“It is due to the abundant failure, miserable failure of the election commission as well as the state government of West Bengal that those common voters have turned into the worst casualty of this kind of exercise, which was unprecedented in our state earlier... Without having free and fair electoral rolls, free and fair elections cannot be possible... My proposal was to the Chief Minister of West Bengal that she should propose or urge upon the Election Commission, or even if she likes the Supreme Court, that the election should be postponed till the free and fair electoral rolls are prepared,” he said.
(ANI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:10:02 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: BJP's Samik Bhattacharya predicts end of TMC rule in West Bengal
Elections 2026 live updates: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya expressed confidence in a political shift following the upcoming assembly results, framing the election as a direct uprising by the citizens against the ruling party.
“... 4th May, Didi's gone, ending fifteen years of suffering. From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the BJP government is rising. The public has already set the pace. This election is not just BJP vs TMC, it is also People vs TMC,” he said.
(ANI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:48:16 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: Deputy Election Commissioner reviews poll readiness in Tiruchirappalli
Elections 2026 live updates: Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, the Deputy Election Commissioner, chaired a critical review meeting at the Trichy District Collectorate to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the high-level session brought together election officials, police chiefs, and observers from 11 different districts to ensure a seamless voting process.
(ANI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:27:41 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidate Biman Ghosh in Pursurah
Elections 2026 live updates: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta intensified the BJP’s electoral push in West Bengal by holding a high-profile campaign in the Pursurah Assembly constituency.
(ANI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 12:57:47 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: A battle of ‘Tamil Nadu vs. Delhi’ as DMK dismisses TVK as BJP’s ‘B-team’
Elections 2026 live updates: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections less than two weeks away, the political rhetoric is reaching a fever pitch. DMK’s Anna Nagar candidate, N Chitarasu, has framed the upcoming April 23 vote as a direct confrontation between state interests and the Central government, asserting that the contest is essentially "Tamil Nadu versus Delhi." While campaigning in Chennai, Chitarasu dismissed the presence of any effective local opposition and took a sharp jab at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party, TVK, labeling it a mere "B-team" of the BJP that will fail to influence the final outcome.
(ANI)
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 12:21:54 pm
Elections 2026 live updates: Welcome to this liveblog
Elections 2026 live updates: Welcome to our live blog where you can get all the latest updates on the assembly elections happening in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.