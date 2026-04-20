Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Poll battle heats up in Bengal, TMC worker injured in firing incident

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: A firing incident was reported in the Gosaba region of South 24 Parganas district late on Sunday in poll-bound West Bengal. One person, who is said to be a TMC worker, was reportedly injured in the firing incident, ANI reported. ...Read More

TMC leader Raja Gazi said the injured is a party worker and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"The BJP leaders are behind this incident. We filed a complaint with the police. We want action to be taken against those behind this incident. We have informed the police and the election commission observer. The police have arrived, and the investigation is ongoing. We just want those responsible for this to be punished," he was quoted as saying.

Bengal is set to vote on April 23.

War of words between Modi and TMC

Meanwhile, war of words flared between Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government following Modi's rally blitz in Bengal on Sunday. TMC alleged that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife were denied permission to land their helicopter in West Bengal’s Jhargram on Sunday due to Modi’s unscheduled ‘jhalmuri’ stop.

Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren were kept waiting for hours and eventually forced to return to Ranchi because of Modi’s “extended snack break and photo-ops”, the Party said.

“Because the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren was denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present,” the TMC wrote on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi stepped up attacks on the TMC as he predicted a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal. “I am speaking from political experience. I have felt the zeal in people. It is certain that BJP will form the government. Several districts will no longer have TMC MLAs,” he said at a rally in Belda.

DMK releases manifesto

DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday released the party's Chennai manifesto at the Anna Arivalayam headquarters. The "Chennai Super-6" manifesto outlines a series of initiatives under the Dravidian Model 2.0 aimed at improving urban infrastructure, mobility, public amenities and employment opportunities.

The manifesto was released in the presence of district-level candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The six initiatives under the "Chennai Super-6" manifesto include upgraded public amenities, enhanced urban mobility, time-bound infrastructure projects, scientific stray dog management, a global technology hub, and a global talent gateway.

Under the plan, the government proposes upgrading basic facilities in tenements managed by the Urban Habitat Development Board, with welfare associations, particularly women-led groups, participating in implementation with financial support from the state.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.