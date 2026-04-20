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Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Poll battle heats up in Bengal, TMC worker injured in firing incident

By Sana Fazili
Apr 20, 2026 09:17:58 am IST

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: PM Modi held four rallies in Bengal on Sunday where he predicted a big win for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

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Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: An enthusiastic crowd as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the public rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Medinipur on Sunday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: A firing incident was reported in the Gosaba region of South 24 Parganas district late on Sunday in poll-bound West Bengal. One person, who is said to be a TMC worker, was reportedly injured in the firing incident, ANI reported. ...Read More

 

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  • Mon, 20 Apr 2026 09:17:57 am

    Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Mamata slams BJP over voter roll deletion at first outreach meet in Bhabanipur

    Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held her first community outreach programme in her Bhabanipur constituency since filing her nomination on April 8, using the platform to sharpen her attack on the BJP over deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines.

    At the meeting, organised at Ladies' Park in her constituency on Sunday, Banerjee described elections as a "festival of democracy and not autocracy" and urged people from different communities to remain united ahead of the assembly polls.

    Bhabanipur has emerged as one of the most keenly watched contests of the 2026 assembly polls, with Banerjee, a three-term MLA from the seat, locked in a direct battle against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

    The contest has acquired added significance as it is being seen as a rematch of the 2021 Nandigram battle, where Adhikari had defeated Banerjee after quitting the TMC and joining the BJP.

  • Mon, 20 Apr 2026 09:09:30 am

    Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC worker injured in firing incident

    Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: A worker of the Trinamool Congress was injured in a firing incident in the Gosaba region of South 24 Parganas district late on Sunday in poll-bound West Bengal.

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