How important is the Muslim vote for TMC in West Bengal?

TMC’s advantage among Muslims was the most critical in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

While district-wise vote shares are useful to understand the regional skew in religious support patterns, it has limitations when it comes to distilling down to constituency level contests. This is because we do not have constituency level population data disaggregated by religion. One way to ascertain the dominance of Muslim voters in a constituency is to see whether a constituency has continuously elected a Muslim. An HT analysis of West Bengal assembly result data shows that 39 out of the state’s 294 assembly constituencies (ACs) elected a Muslim MLA in 2011, 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. Thanks to the 2008 delimitation, pre-2011 ACs are not comparable with the existing ones. The TMC has won a majority of both Muslim electing and non-Muslim electing ACs in all three assembly and three Lok Sabha elections since 2011. However, its lead in the non-Muslim electing ACs shrank to just 11 in the 2019 Lok Sabha when the BJP stunned the TMC by winning 18 out of the 42 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the state, just 4 short of the TMC’s total. It was the TMC’s massive 33-1 lead over the BJP in the Muslim electing ACs which saved the day for it in 2019. In the two post-2019 elections, the TMC has recovered a large part of the ground it lost to the BJP in 2019 even in the non-Muslim electing ACs.