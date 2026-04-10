Assembly Elections: Assam, Puducherry log record turnout; Kerala sees highest in decades amid single-phase polls

Assembly elections in Assam and Puducherry produced record voter turnouts on Thursday while Kerala recorded its highest participation in nearly four decades, as all three went to the polls in a single phase — and a sharp reduction in electoral rolls may have amplified the headline percentages across all three.

People wait in a queue to cast votes during the Kerala Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

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Election Commission data till 11pm showed Assam turnout at 85.83% of its 25 million electors, Kerala at 78.27% of its 27.1 million and Puducherry at 89.87% of 950,311. All three improved substantially on their 2021 figures of 82.05%, 74.06% and 81.7% respectively. The previous bests were 84.64% in Assam in 2016, 79.9% in Kerala in 1987, and 85.7% in Puducherry in 2006 — meaning Assam and Puducherry set new records while Kerala fell just short of its 1987 peak — although the poll body is expected to release final turnout numbers only later.

A significant factor in the elevated percentages was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala and Puducherry, and the Special Revision (SR) in Assam. The total number of electors in Kerala fell 8.42% from 27.9 million, in Puducherry 11.67% from 1.2 million, and in Assam 0.97% from 25.2 million — the last also reflecting delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats in 2023. A smaller denominator inflates the turnout percentage even when absolute voter numbers remain comparable.

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{{^usCountry}} Votes will be counted on May 4, along with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Votes will be counted on May 4, along with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission said polling in the three states and the Union territory was peaceful, with sporadic incidents of violence at a few places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission said polling in the three states and the Union territory was peaceful, with sporadic incidents of violence at a few places. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The high-stakes contest in Kerala is three-way: the incumbent CPM-led Left Democratic Front, seeking a record third consecutive term, faces the Congress-led United Democratic Front, which hopes to ride anti-incumbency back to power after a decade, and the BJP-led NDA, which holds no seats in the outgoing assembly and is seeking to break the state’s established political duopoly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high-stakes contest in Kerala is three-way: the incumbent CPM-led Left Democratic Front, seeking a record third consecutive term, faces the Congress-led United Democratic Front, which hopes to ride anti-incumbency back to power after a decade, and the BJP-led NDA, which holds no seats in the outgoing assembly and is seeking to break the state’s established political duopoly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contesting his third consecutive election from the party stronghold of Dharmadam, cast his vote at a polling booth at an Upper Primary school in Pinarayi village. Leader of opposition VD Satheesan voted with family members at a booth at Kesari Arts and Science College in Paravur, a constituency he has represented continuously since 2001. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also voted in the early hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contesting his third consecutive election from the party stronghold of Dharmadam, cast his vote at a polling booth at an Upper Primary school in Pinarayi village. Leader of opposition VD Satheesan voted with family members at a booth at Kesari Arts and Science College in Paravur, a constituency he has represented continuously since 2001. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also voted in the early hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Kerala records turnout of 78%, higher than ’21 assembly polls

“Kerala is on a path to become a developed state with achievements across sectors that must continue uninterrupted. People realise that only the LDF can take the state forward,” said Vijayan after voting.

Satheesan predicted a UDF sweep, claiming the alliance would win over 100 of the 140 seats. “In the last three months, I have travelled the length and breadth of the state four times. I have a clear understanding of the public mood,” he said.

Chandrasekhar urged voters to turn out in large numbers and vote for change. “The NDA’s strong show in this election will change the political narratives in Kerala,” he said.

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Two people died after collapsing at polling booths in Thrissur and Kollam districts — one a voter, one a poll official — both due to natural causes. Clashes between party workers were reported at a few places.

In an election in which eight film personalities are among the candidates, several Malayalam stars turned out to vote. Mohanlal, after casting his vote in the state capital, wrote on social media: “Done my part. Your turn, Keralam go vote.” Mammootty, who cast his vote with family members in Kochi, said: “Once-in-five-year opportunity, and people should come forward to cast their votes.” Prithviraj Sukumaran also voted.

Assam

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Turnout crossed 90% in several districts including South Salmara Mankachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri and Goalpara. EC officials attributed the high participation to a campaign to reach voters through booth-level officers.

Around 30 people were injured and seven arrested in poll-related violence across the state, PTI reported.

The most serious incident was in Patharkandi constituency in Sribhumi district, where Congress candidate Kartik Sena Sinha allegedly entered the Rangamati polling booth and broke the EVM, triggering a clash between Congress and BJP workers. Sinha is contesting directly against Assam minister and BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul. “Around 25 people were injured, of whom two are serious. They have been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment,” a senior police officer said. Voting was suspended for three hours before resuming after the EVM was replaced.

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Also Read | Assembly election 2026: Assam records over 85% polling

Other clashes between party workers were reported in Dibrugarh, Khowang and Naduar. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told PTI that violence had broken out in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling opened. “Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the crowd. When they did not listen, a few rounds were fired in the air to disperse the mob,” he said. Four people were arrested.

The BJP, in power since 2016 and seeking a third consecutive term, is contesting 90 seats, with allies Asom Gana Parishad (26 seats) and Bodoland People’s Party (11 seats). The Congress, attempting a comeback through a six-party alliance, is contesting 99 seats; its partners are Raijor Dal (13), Assam Jatiya Parishad (10), CPI(M) (3) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (2).

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“What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement — a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture, and our land,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, speaking ahead of casting his ballot in Jorhat, said: “We are very confident that people of Assam will vote to change the atmosphere of fear and large-scale corruption and exercise their right for a state which is peaceful and developed — ‘Bor Asom’ (Greater Assam).”

Puducherry

The contest in the 30-seat assembly is between the ruling NR Congress-led NDA alliance and the Congress-led Secular Progressive Alliance. The NDA comprises NR Congress (16 seats), BJP (11), AIADMK (2) and one seat for the newly formed Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, floated by Jose Charles Martin, son of ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin. On the opposition side, the Congress is contesting 16 seats and its ally DMK 14. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting all 30 seats.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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