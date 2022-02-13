Assembly elections: EC further relaxes poll campaign norms

The Election Commission of India on Saturday further relaxed electioneering guidelines to allow political parties to campaign for the ongoing assembly polls by extending the time to hold public meetings from 6am to 10pm, from 8am to 8pm earlier, and also allowed processions with limited attendence.

The relaxations were allowed since the health ministry said the Covid-19 situation has improved across the poll-bound states, the commission said in a statement. “The poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country,” it said.

Political parties and candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces, or the limit prescribed by the state disaster management authority, whichever was less, the poll watchdog said. It also allowed foot processions subject to the limits to attendence prescribed by the state authorities.

Elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh took place on February 10, with the other states starting to vote on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

The commission on Saturday did a periodic review of the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the poll-bound states. “As per information received from Union Health Secretary, the ground situation of COVID has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country,” it said in its statement.