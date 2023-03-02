Assembly poll results: Regional powerhouse NPF, Congress fade in Nagaland

The oldest regional party of Nagaland, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had ruled continuously from 2003 to 2018, managed to win only two out of 22 seats it contested in the just-concluded assembly elections in the state.

The NPF contested on 22 seats out of the total 60 in the Nagaland assembly elections. (ANI File Photo)

Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu narrowly beat his Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) opponent Kupota Khesoh by 41 votes in Phek seat while NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting MLA and national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

In a surprising turn of events, in Northern Angami-I, which was a NPF bastion, the NDPP’s Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome beat two-time MLA Khriehu Liezietsu, who is also the son of NPF chief Dr. Shürhozielie Liezietsu. In Chizami constituency, supporters of sitting MLA Kezhienyi Khalo of the NPF made a turnaround just prior to the polls and boosting a win for opponent NDPP’s KG Kenye, a former Rajya Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, the Congress failed to perform by drawing a blank despite a loud campaign with central leaders. All the 21 candidates of the party have lost.

Congress state president Kewekhape Therie, who lost in Dimapur-I seat to BJP opponent H Tovihoto Ayemi, apologised to the people for the party’s “weaknesses and shortcomings”. “We gave an election manifesto wherein we promised to change Nagaland, however, this remains rejected by the majority,” Therie said.