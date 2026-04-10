Assembly polls: CAPF personnel flag poor living conditions at Bengal camps

The central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel deployed for election duty in West Bengal have flagged concerns over substandard living conditions at several camps, prompting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to invoke emergency provisions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to float tenders and fast-track arrangements for basic amenities, officials aware of the matter said.

Representational image. (ANI)

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From non-functional toilets and poor ventilation to inadequate bedding and no water supply, multiple teams of CRPF companies reported deficiencies across camps, particularly in south Bengal, pointing not just to the inhumane conditions but also security at the camps.

One CRPF officer, wishing not to be named, said, “When forces are sent to any place on polling duty, the arrangement is done by the state government. Such issues have been flagged at different camps, mostly in south Bengal. At many places there are no charging ports or sanitation facilities. CAPF personnel work in challenging terrains but since some basic facilities, which could have been arranged simply were missing, the issue was flagged. An audit of the camp security and living conditions was also done after the issues were first pointed out by the personnel on ground. Detailed reports have been sent to the district election officers.”

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{{^usCountry}} A second officer said concerns have emerged from camps in places such as Purba Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur Birbhum, Malda and Murshidabad, underlining that the issue is not limited to one region. “It is also a matter of security. At many locations our boys have made stop gap arrangements to even store our arms. Even the absence of proper lighting outside poses a threat to the arms and ammunition of even documents of the ECI. Basic amenities such as proper lighting outside camps should have been done before. This is a violation of the standard guidelines in place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second officer said concerns have emerged from camps in places such as Purba Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur Birbhum, Malda and Murshidabad, underlining that the issue is not limited to one region. “It is also a matter of security. At many locations our boys have made stop gap arrangements to even store our arms. Even the absence of proper lighting outside poses a threat to the arms and ammunition of even documents of the ECI. Basic amenities such as proper lighting outside camps should have been done before. This is a violation of the standard guidelines in place.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second officer added that the concerns were highlighted due to the contrast with facilities provided in the same districts for the West Bengal police personnel, which did not appear to have similar shortcomings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second officer added that the concerns were highlighted due to the contrast with facilities provided in the same districts for the West Bengal police personnel, which did not appear to have similar shortcomings. {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, while the arrangement is done by the district administration, they are currently reporting to the CEO, West Bengal due to the Model Code of Conduct in place.

Even as West Bengal has got around 2,400 CAPF companies — the highest among all states, the Centre is sending 150 additional CAPF companies to West Bengal next week, ahead of polling in two phases — April 23 and April 29. Due to the heightened threats and fears of poll violence, the EC has already issued orders to retain 500 companies of CAPFs, even after completion of counting, until further orders. Additionally 200 companies have been assigned just for the security arrangement of EVMs and counting centres in West Bengal. One CAPF company has a sanctioned strength of 120-130, of which around 75-80 are deployed as per the standard operating procedure.

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A senior official in the chief electoral officer’s office in West Bengal confirmed receiving multiple complaints from district election officers over the past few days. “After numerous complaints directions have been issued to fix the problems. Immediate orders have been issued to DEOs to arrange portable toilets and other essential amenities for deployed personnel, and that tenders for toilet booths and food arrangements are being prepared for publication under emergency clauses within the Model Code of Conduct framework,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama ...Read More Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital. Read Less

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