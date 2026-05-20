Assistant protocol officer found dead inside Indian mission in Bangladesh's Chattogram

Naren Dhar, an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram, was reportedly found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

According to the information the police had, Naren Dhar hailed from Chandigarh, Punjab.(Representative File Image)

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Dhar was in his late 30s and was found dead in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the Indian High Commission.

"We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission," the port city's police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, told reporters.

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While Dhar's death was initially suspected to have been caused by a cardiac arrest, Rashid -- who's also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the City -- said that a post-mortem report will confirm the cause of his death.

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{{^usCountry}} He further stated that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and sent Dhar's body for an autopsy at the state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, following required protocols since he was a foreign national serving at the High Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further stated that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and sent Dhar's body for an autopsy at the state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, following required protocols since he was a foreign national serving at the High Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the information the police had, Naren Dhar hailed from Chandigarh, Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the information the police had, Naren Dhar hailed from Chandigarh, Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Dinesh Trivedi appointed India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh amid reset in ties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Dinesh Trivedi appointed India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh amid reset in ties {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram is yet to comment on Dhar's death. India's ministry of external affairs has also not commented on the incident so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram is yet to comment on Dhar's death. India's ministry of external affairs has also not commented on the incident so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that a case of unnatural death would be filed in connection with the incident, adding that Dhar's mortal remains would be handed over to the officials of the Assistant High Commission of India after the post-mortem.

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