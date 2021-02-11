Home / India News / AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains

AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center. (Representative image) (AP)

AstraZeneca said Thursday it's working with the University of Oxford to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus as public health officials raise concerns about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker worked with Oxford to develop one of the first Covid-19 vaccines authorized for widespread use. AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.

Also read| Explained: How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

The comments came as Astra-Zeneca said fourth-quarter net income rose to USD 1.01 billion from USD 313 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Drug sales increased 11 per cent to USD 7.41 billion, driven by a 24 per cent increase in cancer treatments.

The company posted USD 2 million of revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
