AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains

AstraZeneca said Thursday it's working with the University of Oxford to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus as public health officials raise concerns about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker worked with Oxford to develop one of the first Covid-19 vaccines authorized for widespread use. AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.

Also read| Explained: How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

The comments came as Astra-Zeneca said fourth-quarter net income rose to USD 1.01 billion from USD 313 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Drug sales increased 11 per cent to USD 7.41 billion, driven by a 24 per cent increase in cancer treatments.

The company posted USD 2 million of revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.